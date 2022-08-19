Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt Seeks “Exceptional” Treatment by the IMF

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People sit under a banner with a picture of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that reads, "Long live Egypt," at a coffee shop in Cairo, Egypt, March 22, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Amr Nabil Egypt is seeking a new loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address the fallout from a sharp increase in prices that has had devastating impacts on people’s economic rights. Recent IMF loans to Egypt, worth a combined US$20 billion, introduced a number of economic policy changes that increased the cost of living for low-income people while doing little to address…


