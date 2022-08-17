Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey/Syria: Civilians at Risk in Northern Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Fighters of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army take part in a military parade in the countryside of Aleppo Governorate on June 9, 2022, as part of the forces' preparations for military actions on the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces. © 2022 Anas Alkharboutli/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – All parties to the conflict in northern Syria should minimize civilian harm during ongoing and future military operations there, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued a question-and-answer document that focuses on Turkey’s threatened…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What could we do to cool the Arctic, specifically?
~ What's the point of parliamentary committees probing entities like Rogers and Hockey Canada?
~ What the declining caribou populations — and total hunting ban — mean for Inuit communities in Labrador
~ Before paying a ransom, hacked companies should consider their ethics and values
~ Mystery crater potentially caused by relative of dinosaur-killing asteroid
~ War, peace and security: The pandemic's impact on women and girls in Nepal and Sri Lanka
~ Why letting Medicare negotiate drug prices won't be the game-changer for health care Democrats hope it will be
~ In Brazil and India we are seeing an increase in tensions between platforms and states
~ What is a fatwa? A religious studies professor explains
~ Why it's not safe to shower during a thunderstorm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter