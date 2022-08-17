Tolerance.ca
Venezuela: UN Human Rights Council Should Renew Experts’ Mandate

By Amnesty International
Due to lack of judicial independence, international accountability, monitoring are key The United Nations Human Rights Council should renew the mandate of its Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, 125 national and international organizations working on Venezuela said today. The Mission, established in 2019 to investigate systematic human rights violations in Venezuela, has played a […] The post Venezuela: UN Human Rights Council Should Renew Experts’ Mandate appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


