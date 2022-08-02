Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Lay Behind the Brutal Killing of a Nigerian in Italy?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man shows a picture of the victim Nigerian street vendor Alika Ogorchukwu, in Civitanova Marche, Italy, July 30, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Chiara Gabrielli On Friday in the small town of Civitanova Marche on Italy’s Adriatic coast, an Italian man beat and strangled a Nigerian street vendor in broad daylight. Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, had apparently tried to sell the alleged assailant and his girlfriend a packet of tissues and then asked for some change. Public debate is focused on gruesome details of the crime: Ogorchukwu was beaten with the crutch he used to walk and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


