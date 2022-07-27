Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban’s ‘suffocating crackdown’ destroying lives of women and girls – new report

By Amnesty International
Women protesters detained, forcibly disappeared and tortured Women and girls swept up in arrests and detained for ‘moral corruption’ Huge increase in child, early and forced marriages The lives of women and girls in Afghanistan are being devastated by the Taliban’s crackdown on their human rights, Amnesty International said in a new report published today. […] The post Afghanistan: Taliban’s ‘suffocating crackdown’ destroying lives of women and girls – new report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


