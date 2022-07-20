Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Georgia, leaked recordings suggest the state is surveilling newsrooms

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The director of Mtavari Arkhi called on the public defender's office, non-governmental and international organizations as well as ambassadors to hold the perpetrators of surveillance on journalists to account.


