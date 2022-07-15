Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Too hot to sleep? Nights are warming faster than days as Earth heats up

By Stephen Burt, Visiting Fellow in Meteorology, University of Reading
Share this article
Sleeping at the height of summer can sometimes feel impossible. And with gruelling heatwaves becoming more common, the nights can be sweltering, with no cooling breeze to relieve the discomfort. At least you can trust your senses – nights really are getting hotter

Weather stations usually record the day’s minimum temperature at or a little after dawn. At a few sites in the UK, records extend back 150 years or more. Allowing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Conservative leadership election: why tax cuts are an economic gamble
~ Digital labour platforms subject global South workers to 'algorithmic insecurity'
~ Ukraine Recap: Russian threats, Europe frets and China rises
~ The Supreme Court's ideological rulings are roiling US politics – just like when Lincoln and his Republicans remade the court to fit their agenda
~ South Africa's crippling power cuts: five essential reads
~ How to keep your pets safe in a heatwave
~ Russia: Opposition activist sentenced to four years in prison under repressive ‘undesirable organization’ law
~ France’s Energy Plans Should Not Include Ignoring UAE Abuses
~ Conservative leadership election: why a run-off between Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak is unlikely
~ More young voters could come out to vote in November, sparked by abortion and other hot political issues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter