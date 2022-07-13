Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As China flexes its muscles in the Indo-Pacific, Canada and Australia must step up

By Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, Senior Fellow, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
John Garrick, University Fellow in Law, Charles Darwin University
Neither Canada nor Australia currently has a comprehensive strategy for the Indo-Pacific region. But it’s essential that both develop one given the rapidly evolving environment in the area.

First, NATO recognized the importance of the region at its June 2022 summit in Madrid, and second, it named the People’s Republic of China as a challenge to the alliance’s interests, security and values.

Canada is a NATO member, and Australia is an “enhanced…The Conversation


