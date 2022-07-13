Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The forgotten story of the women who changed the history of computing in Latin America

By Melissa Vida
Only a few years after women were allowed to vote in Argentina, a group of recently graduated women students built the country's first programming language.


© Global Voices -


