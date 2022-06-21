Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americans gave a near-record $485 billion to charity in 2021, despite surging inflation rates

By Anna Pruitt, Associate Director of Research, Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, and Managing Editor, Giving USA, IUPUI
Jon Bergdoll, Applied Statistician of Philanthropy, IUPUI
Share this article
Boosted by a strong year for stocks and swift economic growth, U.S. giving in 2021 totaled a near-record US$485 billion.

Individuals, foundations, estates and corporations gave more to charity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Train strike: UK government's plan to replace strikers with agency workers failed in 2015 – it still won't work today
~ How monkeypox epidemic is likely to play out – in four graphs
~ Eye movements could be the missing link in our understanding of memory
~ Northern Ireland protocol row could damage good faith needed for post-Brexit trade deals
~ Love Island and eBay: how the reality show could model a radically sustainable future for its young viewers
~ Love Island – what the show can teach young people about commitment
~ From AIs to an unhappy elephant, the legal question of who is a person is approaching a reckoning
~ For schools, accepting student mobile phone use may be a better approach than banning them
~ What it'll take for the Guptas to face corruption charges in South Africa
~ Ukraine war: fears that Belarus might invade on Russia's side are growing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter