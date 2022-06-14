Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan’s Taliban Crack Down on Vloggers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ajmal Haqiqi (center) and two colleagues after their arrest, Kabul, June 7, 2021. Source: General Directorate of Intelligence, Twitter, June 7, 2022 https://twitter.com/GDI1415/status/1534212175488864256 On June 7, Afghan vlogger Ajmal Haqiqi – well known for his YouTube channel and modeling shows – appeared in a very different kind of broadcast. Taliban officials arrested Haqiqi and his three colleagues and released a video showing the men, with bruised faces and clearly under duress, apologizing for encouraging “prostitution” and “insulting verses of the Quran.”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


