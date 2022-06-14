Tolerance.ca
Australia already has a UK-style windfall profits tax on gas – but we'll give away tens of billions of dollars unless we fix it soon

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Australia already imposes a super-profits tax of 40% on gas producers, but very little is paid. Yet we know how to simplify the system, so we’re not gifting billions to multinational companies.The Conversation


