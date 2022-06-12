Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria:  Release members of Ahmadi religious minority

By Amnesty International
Algerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release, and drop all charges against, three members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, who were arrested earlier this week solely for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of religion, said Amnesty International today. The authorities must also drop all charges against 21 other members of the […] The post Algeria:  Release members of Ahmadi religious minority appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


