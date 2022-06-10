Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: International community must act urgently to stop horrific plan to amputate fingers of eight prisoners

By Amnesty International
The international community must use all diplomatic means available to stop the Iranian authorities from amputating the fingers of eight men, at least three of whom were convicted based on torture-tainted “confessions” following grossly unfair trials, said Amnesty International today. According to information obtained by the organization, the authorities have informed the men that they […] The post Iran: International community must act urgently to stop horrific plan to amputate fingers of eight prisoners appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International


