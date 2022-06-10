Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt’s Response to Torture: Punish the Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers stationed outside Tora prison on the southern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo on February 11, 2020 © 2020 KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images Egypt’s government has reached a new low around torture. After the Guardian reported on two leaked videos last January showing detainees in a Cairo police station with wounds that appeared to be the result of torture, Egyptian authorities failed to carry out a credible investigation into the abuse. Instead, Egypt’s Supreme State Security top prosecutor, Khaled Diaa, referred most of the detainees who…


© Human Rights Watch -


