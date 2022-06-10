Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Submission to the Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women on Turkey - CEDAW 82nd Session

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Introduction Human Rights Watch writes in advance of the 82nd session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (“the Committee”) relating to Turkey’s (“the Government”) compliance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (“the Convention”) in its eighth periodic report. Human Rights Watch recalls that, in its 2016 review of Turkey’s seventh periodic report, the Committee leveled robust criticism at the Turkish authorities for implementation failures with respect to legislation concerning the protection of women from violence.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Behind the scenes of Westminster – how government whips are losing their influence
~ Nine vegetables that are healthier for you when cooked
~ Tunisia: Arbitrary dismissals a blow to judicial independence
~ Dutch and Belgian Sportswriters Say: “No More Qatar”
~ Tunisia: Arbitrary Dismissals a Blow to Judicial Independence
~ Pablo Picasso was not a lone genius creator – he was at the centre of several creative hubs, and changed the course of western art
~ Geraldine Brooks's Horse is a richly detailed examination of the violence of America's past
~ 'Transparency reports' from tech giants are vague on how they're combating misinformation. It's time for legislation
~ The Nationals suddenly find themselves with a new leader and in opposition. So where to now?
~ Eating fish has been linked to an increase in melanoma risk – but that doesn't mean we should take it off the menu
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter