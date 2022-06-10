Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Move to abolish mandatory death penalty is ‘welcome step’ in right direction

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the announcement that Malaysia’s Cabinet has decided to work towards abolishing the mandatory death penalty, Amnesty International Malaysia’s Executive Director Katrina Jorene Maliamauv said:  “We applaud the government’s decision to abolish the mandatory death penalty and to grant judges discretion in sentencing. It’s a welcome step in the right direction, and we urge […] The post Malaysia: Move to abolish mandatory death penalty is ‘welcome step’ in right direction appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Pablo Picasso was not a lone genius creator – he was at the centre of several creative hubs, and changed the course of western art
~ Geraldine Brooks's Horse is a richly detailed examination of the violence of America's past
~ 'Transparency reports' from tech giants are vague on how they're combating misinformation. It's time for legislation
~ The Nationals suddenly find themselves with a new leader and in opposition. So where to now?
~ Eating fish has been linked to an increase in melanoma risk – but that doesn't mean we should take it off the menu
~ Everyone loves Bandit from Bluey – but is he a lovable larrikin, or just a bad dad?
~ Does paying for tax advice save money? Only if you’re wealthy
~ Ukraine: Russian Strikes Killed Scores of Civilians in Chernihiv
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Torture Civilians in Panjshir
~ First Nations people shouldn't have to wait for a referendum to get a Voice to Parliament
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter