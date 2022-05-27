Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Ukraine war could boost tensions between US and China over future of Taiwan

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Owen Greene, Professor of International Security and Development, University of Bradford
Share this article
China is becoming “more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad”, according to the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken. Blinken made a major statement on US foreign policy on May 26 at George Washington University. It received a great deal of attention, internationally – not least because reporters and foreign policy analysts wanted to know whether Blinken would clarify remarks made earlier in the week by the president, Joe Biden, to the effect that the US would take military action…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ One Year Since Deadly Heatwave in Canada, Protections Still Needed
~ Russia: Authorities Double Down on Persecuting “Undesirables”
~ Eating sea squirts reverses signs of ageing in mice – new research
~ Inflation: there's a vital way to reduce it that everyone overlooks – raise productivity
~ The 'sonnenrad' used in shooters' manifestos: a spiritual symbol of hate
~ Spirit of Ntu: South African piano maestro Nduduzo Makhathini on his 10th album
~ The Tinderbox: why I disagree with the view of history in this documentary on the Israel-Palestine conflict
~ The ordination of the first female rabbi 50 years ago has brought many changes – and some challenges
~ CBBC's move online could damage its identity, value and brand recognition
~ Russia: Activist Mikhail Iosilevich jailed for collaborating with so called ‘undesirable’ organization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter