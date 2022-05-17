The Essex Serpent: the real myths, folklore and heroines inspired by the county
By Elelia Ferro, Assistant researcher in Department of Literature, Film, and Theatre Studies, University of Essex
Enticed by rumours of a mythical creature haunting the Blackwater marshes in Essex, England, recently widowed Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) leaves London for the village of Aldwinter. Cora is chasing her dream of becoming an amateur palaeontologist and believes that science can explain the creature while also allaying the fears of the superstitious locals.
Set at the tail end of the Victorian age, the novel draws on the history of a period when many scientific discoveries were being made, which were often in conflict…
- Tuesday, May 17, 2022