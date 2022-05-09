Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: New Parliament Should Focus on Rights Issues

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists chant slogans demanding the end of corruption, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 20, 2020.  © 2020 Marwan Naamani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – Candidates for Lebanon’s parliament should be making firm commitments to strengthen human rights protections during these difficult times for Lebanon, Human Rights Watch said today. Only nine candidates and one political party for Lebanon’s May 15, 2022, parliamentary elections were willing to make public commitments to strengthen human rights protections in response to a Human Rights Watch letter urging them…


© Human Rights Watch -


