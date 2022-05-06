Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Rights under attack during economic crisis

By Amnesty International
PRESS RELEASE As the people in Sri Lanka are facing a catastrophic economic crisis, the government must protect the human rights of everyone and ensure an enabling environment for peacefully expressing dissent, Amnesty International said in a report released today. In the report, ‘From Bad to Worse: Rights Under Attack During Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis’, […] The post Sri Lanka: Rights under attack during economic crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


