Japan’s path to becoming a leader in Western science: an Asian perspective on science and other forms of knowledge

By Anthony Poole, Professor of Molecular Evolution, University of Auckland
As New Zealand considers how and whether to incorporate traditional Māori knowledge in the science curriculum, what might we learn from the experiences of Japan?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


