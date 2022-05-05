Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Release Detained Teacher Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thousands of Iranian teachers took to the streets in 28 cities across the country, demanding better labor protections, February 2015. © 2015 Siavosh Hosseini, Sipa via AP Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have increased their crackdown against teachers organizing for their rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately and unconditionally release teachers detained for engaging in peaceful protests and labor organization. Emtedad News Agency reported that as of May 1, 2022, Iranian authorities have arrested at least 38 teachers across…


