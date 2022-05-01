Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian workers struggle as cost of living outstrips incomes

By Folasade Bosede Adegboye, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Covenant University
In the face of rising food prices in Nigeria, many salary earners have had to change the quality of foodstuff they buy or opt for cheaper alternatives.The Conversation


© The Conversation


