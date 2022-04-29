Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi: Convictions over 2018 killing of a man with albinism a victory for justice

By Amnesty International
In response to the conviction of 12 men over the 2018 killing of MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism,Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, Deprose Muchena, said: “These convictions represent a victory for justice, human rights and the rule of law. The fact that 12 people were involved in this appalling crime, including […] The post Malawi: Convictions over 2018 killing of a man with albinism a victory for justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


