Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's COVID relief measures mostly excluded refugees: a neglect of duty

By Callixte Kavuro, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Public Law, Stellenbosch University
South Africa does not put refugees in camps. So, the government is responsible for their protection and well-being. Its performance was hit-and-miss.The Conversation


