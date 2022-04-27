Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Two Singers Convicted on ‘Morality’ Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Youth dance to Mahraganat music at a wedding in Salam City, a suburb of Cairo, March 5, 2015. © 2015 AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy (Beirut) – An Egyptian court sentenced two singers to a year in prison and fines on March 28, 2022, on charges that violate their right to freedom of expression, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should announce that it will not enforce the court judgment and will take steps to repeal the cybercrime law articles criminalizing free expression. The Alexandria Economic Court convicted the singers, Hamo Beeka and Omar Kamal, on vague…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


