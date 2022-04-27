Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dress Restrictions Tighten for Afghanistan Girls’ Schools

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Girls attend a school assembly in Balkh province, Afghanistan, April 2022.  © 2022 Private After taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban instituted a de facto ban on girls’ secondary education, even though community pressure resulted in some girls’ secondary schools reopening in about nine provinces. Many of these closed after the Taliban broke their promise to reopen all schools in March. But Balkh province in northern Afghanistan was unique: girls’ secondary schools have remained open since the Taliban took power. But open schools in Balkh and elsewhere…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF calls for strong anti-SLAPP measures by EU parliament, Member States
~ Ailing journalists in Iran’s prisons need urgent UN action, RSF says
~ Bullying: why most people do nothing when they witness it – and how to take action
~ View from The Hill: Warring within Coalition over 2050 target brings some gold dust for 'teals'
~ Rising authoritarianism and worsening climate change share a fossil-fueled secret
~ 'Great resignation' appears to be hastening the exodus of US and other Western companies from Russia
~ Caste doesn't just exist in India or in Hinduism – it is pervasive across many religions in South Asia and the diaspora
~ Revisiting Will Smith's slap and what it means to protect a loved one
~ War in Ukraine is pushing global acute hunger to the highest level in this century
~ BANGLADESH: New data protection bill threatens people’s right to privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter