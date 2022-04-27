Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Landmines, Other War Hazards, Killing Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image National Safety Authority members clear landmines and improvised explosive devices used during the armed conflict in Tripoli, Libya, June 3, 2020. © 2020 Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Beirut) – At least 130 people, mostly civilians, have been killed by landmines and abandoned or unexploded ordnance in Libya since the armed group called the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) withdrew from Tripoli’s southern suburbs in June 2020, Human Rights watch said today. Fighters affiliated with the group, commanded by Khalifa Hiftar, and foreign fighters from Russia…


