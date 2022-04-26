Who will call out the misogyny and abuse undermining women's academic freedom in our universities?
By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
Andrew Dickson, Senior lecturer, Massey University
Bevan Erueti, Senior Lecturer - Health Promotion/Associate Dean - Maori, Massey University
Glenn Banks, Professor of Geography and Head of School, School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University
John O'Neill, Head of Institute of Education te Kura o Te Mātauranga, Massey University
Roger McEwan, Senior Lecturer, Massey University
With academic freedom comes moral responsibility. Men within New Zealand universities – and beyond – must challenge misogynistic abuse of their women colleagues and not stay silent.
- Tuesday, April 26, 2022