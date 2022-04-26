Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First German Trial on Crimes in Gambia Opens

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Victims and representatives from non-governmental organizations stand in front of the Celle Higher Regional Court in Celle, Germany. © 2022 Whitney-Martina Nosakhare/Human Rights Watch Yesterday, the trial against Gambian citizen Bai L., accused of crimes against humanity for his alleged role in the “death squad” created by former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh, opened in a court in the German city of Celle. Outside, on the courthouse steps, stood the son and two daughters of men killed during Jammeh’s rule. They, together with members of nongovernmental organizations,…


