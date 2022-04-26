Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenneth Roth to Step Down at Human Rights Watch

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth speaks during an interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 9, 2018. © 2018 Reuters/Pierre Albouy (New York) – Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth has announced that he plans to step down at the end of August 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Roth has led the organization since 1993, transforming it from a small group of regional “watch committees” to a major international human rights organization with global influence. “I had the great privilege to spend nearly 30 years building an organization…


© Human Rights Watch -


