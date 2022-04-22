Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

German court to try man for role in RSF correspondent’s murder in Gambia in 2004

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsAn alleged member of the hit squad that murdered the correspondent of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in Gambia 18 years ago is due to go on trial in Germany next week. RSF welcomes this decisive step in the quest for justice and hopes the trial will serve as an example for the prosecution of all those who murdered journalists under former dictator Yahya Jammeh.The trial of Bai Lowe, a 46-year-old Gambian who was arrested in Hanover in March 2021, will open in the northern city of Celle on 25 April.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Nigeria's banditry: why 5 government strategies have failed
~ View from The Hill: 'The bug' gives Albanese opportunity to sell the team but less time to sell himself
~ Sport Integrity Australia's report represents a reckoning for West Australian gymnastics – but has justice really been done?
~ Below the Line: Albanese has COVID, but Morrison is 'blessed' with an even bigger problem – podcast
~ In the wake of the China-Solomon Islands pact, Australia needs to rethink its Pacific relationships
~ Nicolas Cage is the most fascinating and exciting actor working today
~ Myanmar: International community must do more to protect brave protesters
~ Hungarian Groups Fight Fines for Supporting LGBT Rights
~ UN: Make Reporting on Covid-19 in Prisons Mandatory
~ Myanmar: ASEAN’s Failed ‘5-Point Consensus’ a Year On
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter