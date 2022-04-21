Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany Tries Crimes Against Humanity Committed in Gambia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Gambian paramilitary group known as the Junglers. The Junglers have been implicated in serious human rights violations including torture, enforced disappearances, and killings. © Private (Berlin) – The opening of the first German trial for serious crimes committed in Gambia is a major step for justice, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, Reporters Without Borders, and TRIAL International said today. The groups released a question-and-answer document on the trial, which opens on April 25, 2022, and will hold an online briefing…


