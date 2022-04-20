Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Bleak Future with Education Under Attack in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of a school, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 19, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi Afghanistan’s children are bleeding again. Multiple bomb blasts on April 19 outside a high school and an education center in Kabul’s Dasht-e Barchi neighborhood left at least six people dead and twenty wounded, including children, and casualties could be much higher. This is just the latest assault on education in Afghanistan, which have traumatized families and dimmed hopes for their children’s future. From 2015…


© Human Rights Watch -


