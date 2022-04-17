Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The unprecedented Ukraine-to-Canada 'air bridge' could mean a brighter future for all refugees

By Stephanie J Silverman, Research associate, Centre for Refugee Studies, York University, Canada
The ‘air bridge’ for Ukrainians to Canada has the potential to be more promising than anything else in recent Canadian refugee history. Canadians should support and celebrate it.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


