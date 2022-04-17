Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital banking is the in-thing -- but it excludes many users in Tanzania and Senegal

By Laura Caron, PhD student in Economics, Columbia University
Share this article
Across countries in Africa, only 33% of adults have an account at a bank or another financial institution. Among the women, this rate is only 27%.

Financial services like accounts, credit cards and retirement plans allow people to protect their savings, earn interest, borrow for big expenses like a house or medical bills, and even start their own businesses. This is why financial inclusion is mentioned in eight out of 17 of the Sustainable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Policies must reflect why Zimbabwe's small tobacco farmers use trees for firewood
~ How COVID added to the stresses of the most vulnerable young women in South Africa
~ Atheism in Kenya: why accurate numbers are hard to come by
~ Chemical traces in ancient West African pots show a diet rich in plants
~ Morrison defends controversial Warringah candidate as push to oust her strengthens
~ US Will Protect Cameroonians from Dangerous Deportations
~ Sorcery accusation-related violence continues to plague Papua New Guinea
~ RSF restores access to Radio France Internationale website in Russia
~ What is that rash? Genetic fingerprints can help doctors diagnose and treat skin conditions more effectively
~ Russia: punishing journalists still daring to cover war in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter