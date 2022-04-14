Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Romania: RSF joins nine NGOs in calling on the authorities to investigate the publication of journalist Emilia Șercan's leaked photos

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsRSF joins MFRR and other press freedom organisations in expressing serious concerns about the harassment of Emilia Șercan, in a context of recent pressures against Romanian reporters. In an open letter sent in April 14 to the national authorities, the NGOs call for swift and independent investigations after the publication of Șercan's private pictures and the alleged leak from the criminal investigation into the matter. Dear Prime Minister of Romania


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ War in Ukraine: Beware of China’s amplification of Russian propaganda, RSF says
~ RSF and partners launch the JX Fund, a European fund for journalism in exile, with an initial program supporting Novaya Gazeta Europe and other independent outlets
~ Violence against women has been promoted in the Balkans through pop music for 40 years
~ A decade of science and trillions of collisions show the W boson is more massive than expected – a physicist on the team explains what it means for the Standard Model
~ Abba and Tupac in the metaverse: how digital avatars could be the bankable future of band touring
~ Do mushrooms really use language to talk to each other? A fungi expert investigates
~ Esports: how the struggling hospitality industry could capitalise on this massive business
~ Why birds migrate vast distances – and how you can help during their breeding season
~ Ukraine war: Sweden and Finland eye the Nato option, but it's a security dilemma for the west
~ Floods in South Africa: protecting people must include a focus on women and girls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter