Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF/World Bank: Targeted Safety Net Programs Fall Short on Rights Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman and her child receive relief goods distributed by a community service center in Kathmandu, Nepal on June 4, 2021. © 2021 Sipa USA via AP (Washington, DC, April 14, 2022) – Targeted social protection programs intended to cushion people from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic have only had limited success in protecting human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) should adopt a different approach that facilitates universal social protection during their Spring Meetings that begin the week of April…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


