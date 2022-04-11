Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poland/Belarus: New evidence of abuses highlights ‘hypocrisy’ of unequal treatment of asylum-seekers

By Amnesty International
Poland/Belarus: New evidence of abuses highlights ‘hypocrisy’ of unequal treatment of asylum-seekers  Authorities violating rights of asylum-seekers, including strip searches and other degrading treatment, in overcrowded detention centres Some people forcibly sedated during return Pushbacks and arbitrary detention in stark contrast with welcome shown to those fleeing Ukraine Spokespeople available The Polish authorities have arbitrarily […] The post Poland/Belarus: New evidence of abuses highlights ‘hypocrisy’ of unequal treatment of asylum-seekers appeared first on Amnesty International.…


