Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: President Castillo must ensure proportionate use of force in response to social protests and prevent human rights violations

By Amnesty International
Following a rise in the cost of food, fuel, and fertilizers, sectors of society linked to transport and agriculture have organized demonstrations in several regions of the country since 28 March. In many cases, these protests have consisted of roadblocks. On 5 April, the President suspended certain constitutional rights by means of a decree applicable […] The post Peru: President Castillo must ensure proportionate use of force in response to social protests and prevent human rights violations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


