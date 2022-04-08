Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Indonesia, as G20 host, can be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine

By Mireille Marcia Karman, Assistant Professor, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan
Share this article
Indonesia, the host of this year’s G20 summit, is under the spotlight as the United States and its allies, such as Australia and European Union members, suggest Russia be excluded from the meeting for invading Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for more than a month without any sign of ceasing soon. Western countries have supported Ukraine with weapons, unilateral…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'She was the most important person to us' – R. Rubuntja's story shows society is still failing First Nations women
~ 'I know that you know' – 5 ways to help people with aphasia to communicate
~ How climate-friendly is an electric car? It all comes down to where you live
~ Shanghai continues citywide lock-down despite public outcry, food shortages and chaos
~ VIDEO: Handling the unexpected on the campaign trail
~ Five exciting additions to Marvel's cinematic universes – according to a comics expert
~ Identifying the dead after mass disasters is a crucial part of grieving. Here's how forensic experts do it
~ Vaccine resistance has its roots in negative childhood experiences, a major study finds
~ Bangladesh: Stop Reprisals Against Victims, Activists
~ Federal budget 2022: Despite more defence funding, Canada's F-35 about-face is troubling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter