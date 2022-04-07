Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Stop criminal investigations against human rights defenders over social media posts

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Moroccan authorities have stepped up their harassment of human rights defenders and activists in the past two months, with at least four facing criminal investigations and prosecutions over social media posts critical of the authorities, Amnesty International said today. Human rights defender Saida El Alami was arrested on 23 March and will appear before a […] The post Morocco: Stop criminal investigations against human rights defenders over social media posts appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Another horrific murder/suicide in Trinidad & Tobago revives discussion about domestic violence
~ European Court of Human Rights vindicates Macedonian journalists convicted of defamation
~ How shops use psychology to influence your buying decisions
~ Five exciting additons to Marvel's cinematic universes – according to a comics expert
~ IPCC report: where to begin slashing emissions
~ Ukraine war: evidence of atrocities in Kyiv's suburbs strengthens case for a harder line against Russia
~ Russia's feminists are protesting the war and its propaganda with stickers, posters, performance and graffiti
~ The colour of someone’s skin doesn't equate to definitive sameness
~ Faster diagnosis of frailty in seniors aging at home is key to helping them stay independent
~ Ukraine Recap: horror of Bucha prompts call for greater action from the west
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter