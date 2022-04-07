Tolerance.ca
Greece Using Other Migrants to Expel Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women migrants from Afghanistan hold signs that read “Stop pushbacks” during a rally in Athens against Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and asylum seekers at the border with Turkey. February 6, 2022.  © 2022 Dimitris Aspiotis/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images (Athens) – Greek security forces are employing third country nationals, men who appear to be of Middle Eastern or South Asian origin, to push asylum seekers back at the Greece-Turkey land border, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 29-page report “‘Their Faces Were Covered’: Greece’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


