Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF: Prioritize Social Protection in Egypt Loan Talks

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2017.  © 2017 Reuters (Beirut) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should ensure that any new loan program with Egypt expands social protection, strengthens judicial independence, and addresses corruption and the need for transparency, including for military-owned businesses, seven organizations said today. On March 23, 2022, the Egyptian government officially requested support from the IMF to help mitigate the economic fallout…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ These energy innovations could transform how we mitigate climate change, and save money in the process – 5 essential reads
~ Social media platforms in Sri Lanka briefly restricted amidst curfew and protests
~ With COVID cases still in the thousands, why are some so keen to ditch the things that kept New Zealand safe?
~ Australia has committed $1.6 billion to help research projects become commercialised. Here's what the money will do
~ Migrants, Asylum Seekers Locked Up in Ukraine
~ EU: Press Vietnam to Improve Rights Record
~ Bangladesh: New Restrictions on Rohingya Camps
~ Below the Line: introducing The Conversation's new election podcast, hosted by Jon Faine
~ 3 things Indonesia needs to ensure the transparency of its emission trading scheme
~ Coalition and Greens gain in post-budget Newspoll as an Ipsos poll gives Labor a large lead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter