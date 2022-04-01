Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Human rights defender at risk of blindness due to denial of medical care

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Bahraini human rights defender, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, wrongfully imprisoned for the past 11 years, is being denied medical care, Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa said: "We are very concerned about the health of Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, whom his daughter says is being denied


