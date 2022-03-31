Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: State-financed militia must be held to account for extrajudicial execution in Misratah

By Amnesty International
A shocking video depicting an extrajudicial execution by the Joint Operations Force (JOF), a state-financed militia also known as al-Moshtaraka, offers a grim reminder of the deadly consequences of impunity for militias and armed groups in Libya, Amnesty International said today.   Amnesty International's Crisis Evidence Lab has reviewed footage taken by a security camera on a […]


© Amnesty International -


