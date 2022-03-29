Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Executions feared as soon as Wednesday after two years with no hangings

By Amnesty International
Responding to the rejection of the death penalty appeal of Malaysian national Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and the imminent execution of Abdul Kahar bin Othman in Singapore, Amnesty International’s Southeast Asia Researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard said: “A man sentenced to the mandatory death penalty for drug-related offences faces execution on Wednesday, and fears are growing that more are […] The post Singapore: Executions feared as soon as Wednesday after two years with no hangings appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


