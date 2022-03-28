Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepali government wants to censor online videos

By asie2
News Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Nepal’s government to immediately rescind a new decree that, on the pretext of “regulating” online videos, has the effect of preventing media outlets, journalists and ordinary citizens from posting video news reports on the Internet. Under the decree, any media or individual must pay 500,000 Nepali rupees (3,720 euros) for a licence in order to be able to post videos online.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


