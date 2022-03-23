Zimbabwe by-elections are attracting huge crowds, but don't read too much into them
By James Muzondidya, Part-time Lecturer, African History and Politics, University of Zimbabwe
Munyaradzi Mushonga, Senior Lecturer and Programme Director for Africa Studies in the Centre for Gender and Africa Studies, University of the Free State
Zimbabweans are set to cast their votes in key parliamentary and local government by-elections on 26 March 2022. The by-elections have the potential to set the tone for next year’s national elections.
Zimbabwe’s national assembly has 270 parliamentarians of which 210 are elected. The 60 additional parliamentarians are brought into the house through a quota system reserved for women.
The 28 parliamentary and 105 local government council seats that are up for grabs in these by-elections were left vacant due to…
- Wednesday, March 23, 2022